Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Update

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the October 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AKR traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $25.85. 734,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 844.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,578,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,910,000 after buying an additional 7,124,403 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $18,070,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 381.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 656,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 520,319 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,090,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

