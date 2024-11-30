Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $135.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

