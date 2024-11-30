Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $73,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 554,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

