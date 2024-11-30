Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $769,500,000 after buying an additional 362,671 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after acquiring an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,175,000 after acquiring an additional 170,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $83.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.72. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

