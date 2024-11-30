AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.67. 57,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 59,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOLO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 123,386 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 394.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

