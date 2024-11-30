Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Down 17.9% in November

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Shares of AMTX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 372,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,372. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $203.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.23. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.03.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Aemetis from $8.25 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.
