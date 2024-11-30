Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Down 17.9% in November

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of AMTX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 372,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,372. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $203.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.23. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aemetis by 68.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 274.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aemetis by 2,837.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Aemetis from $8.25 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

