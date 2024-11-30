Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 290,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 300.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 190,202 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,119,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 233,789 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,964,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,120,000 after purchasing an additional 380,958 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,752 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATSG stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -548.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

