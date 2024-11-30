Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance
ATSG stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -548.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.27.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
