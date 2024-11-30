Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $3.54 billion and $2.13 billion worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00046887 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,290,206,597 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

