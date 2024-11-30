Alight, Inc. (ALIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Alight Price Performance

NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.39 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alight from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Insider Activity at Alight

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $41,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 883,323 shares in the company, valued at $7,287,414.75. This represents a 84.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. George sold 84,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $645,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,285.20. This trade represents a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

See Also

