Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $144.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.82. Allegion has a 52 week low of $103.57 and a 52 week high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,511.68. This represents a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Allegion by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

