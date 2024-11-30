AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the October 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 76.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,523 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 107,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,570,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 92,155 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

AWF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.01. 76,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.