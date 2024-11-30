AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

AMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMFC stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. AMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

