AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
AMB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of AMFC stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. AMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.
About AMB Financial
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AMB Financial
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.