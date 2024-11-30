ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $351.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.96. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.81 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

