Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Director Richard B. Black Sells 8,162 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) Director Richard B. Black sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $303,463.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.