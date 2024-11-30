Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Director Richard B. Black Sells 8,162 Shares

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2024

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOIGet Free Report) Director Richard B. Black sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $303,463.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.