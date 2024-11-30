Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,600 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the October 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APVO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:APVO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APVO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

