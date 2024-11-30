Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

