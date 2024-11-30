Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ascom Price Performance
Ascom stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Ascom has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.
About Ascom
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascom
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.