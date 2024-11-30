Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ascom Price Performance

Ascom stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Ascom has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

