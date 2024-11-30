ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Update

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the October 31st total of 10,800,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 438.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 334,836 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 96,604 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday, October 18th.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

ASPI stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,833,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. ASP Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.