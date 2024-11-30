ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Update

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the October 31st total of 10,800,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 438.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 334,836 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 96,604 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday, October 18th.
ASPI stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,833,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. ASP Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33.
ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.
