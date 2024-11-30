Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar raised its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises approximately 0.7% of Biglari Sardar's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

