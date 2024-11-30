Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,553 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $129,075,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 546,239 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,917,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 490,171 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.