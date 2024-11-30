Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,553 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $129,075,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 546,239 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,917,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 490,171 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
