Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Short Interest Update

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Up 2.6 %

Atyr PHARMA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. 543,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.10. Atyr PHARMA has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATYR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

