Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) Trading 3.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.76. 12,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 25,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc, engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names.

