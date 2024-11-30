Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the October 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. 75,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,124. Avolta has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

