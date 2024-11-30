Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $224,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total transaction of $12,966,775.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,394 shares in the company, valued at $91,691,508.72. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,256 shares of company stock valued at $87,783,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $646.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.28 and a 52 week high of $652.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.17, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

