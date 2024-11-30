Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,800 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the October 31st total of 476,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,944,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Ayr Wellness Trading Down 6.0 %
AYRWF stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on AYRWF shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.
