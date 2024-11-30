Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAN. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SAN

Banco Santander Price Performance

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

SAN stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $5.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Banco Santander by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 834,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.