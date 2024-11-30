Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAN. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Banco Santander Price Performance
Banco Santander Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Banco Santander by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 834,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
