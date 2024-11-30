Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,097,200 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the October 31st total of 588,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.8 days.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

BCDRF opened at $4.55 on Friday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.