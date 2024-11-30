Bank of Montreal Can Has $20.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $622.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $601.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $454.77 and a one year high of $627.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

