Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 29,260 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 574,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $20,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,264,000 after acquiring an additional 997,353 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 574,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 43.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

