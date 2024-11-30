Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in News were worth $28,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1,815.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,413,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,379 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of News by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,779,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,528,000 after acquiring an additional 555,789 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in News by 815.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 429,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 382,671 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 491,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 320,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in News by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,745,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 316,076 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWSA. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $29.35 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

