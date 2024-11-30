Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bankinter Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $7.98 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.2514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

