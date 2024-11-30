BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,333,800 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 12,247,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.8 days.
BHP Group Stock Up 7.3 %
BHPLF opened at $27.77 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08.
BHP Group Company Profile
