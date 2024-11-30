BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,333,800 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 12,247,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.8 days.

BHP Group Stock Up 7.3 %

BHPLF opened at $27.77 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

