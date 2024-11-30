Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 457,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Biofrontera Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of Biofrontera stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.90. 451,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.50. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

