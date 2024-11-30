Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $52.93 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $54.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

