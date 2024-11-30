BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) President Jason Mehring Acquires 4,500 Shares

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) President Jason Mehring purchased 4,500 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,200.20. This trade represents a 29.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is -272.00%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 729.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

