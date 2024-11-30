BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $187.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.54. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.91.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

