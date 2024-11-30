Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading 3.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 89,083,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 24,680,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.35.

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

