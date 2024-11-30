Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Camping World by 8.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Camping World by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5,647.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camping World by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Camping World Price Performance

Camping World stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.49. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.46%.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,321.12. The trade was a 44.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

