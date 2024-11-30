Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SAP by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SAP by 644.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,270 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $3,780,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

SAP stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $148.38 and a fifty-two week high of $243.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

