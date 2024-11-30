BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 71,292 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.17% of Jabil worth $23,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,411.44. The trade was a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.27. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

