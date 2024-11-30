BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 90,648 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,648 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $30,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 274,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after purchasing an additional 165,518 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

