BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
VB stock opened at $260.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $193.05 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.