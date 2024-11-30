Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $59,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 707.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 45.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 24.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,820.50.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,201.98 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,079.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5,237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,599.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,089.44.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

