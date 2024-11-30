Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $6.94 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in Corning by 806.7% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,508,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,125,000 after buying an additional 152,922 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 529.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $51.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

