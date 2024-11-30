Brooklyn Investment Group Invests $35,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 533 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.