Brooklyn Investment Group Invests $45,000 in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after purchasing an additional 264,883 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth approximately $695,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2,917.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 182.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 45.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVCR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

