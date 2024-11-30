Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases New Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 184 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 17.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $237.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.59. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $148.38 and a 1-year high of $243.01. The company has a market cap of $291.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

