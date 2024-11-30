Brooklyn Investment Group Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

