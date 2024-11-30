Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of SMRI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. 7,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $411.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile
