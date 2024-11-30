Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SMRI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. 7,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $411.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Bushido Capital US Equity ETF alerts:

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

Receive News & Ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.