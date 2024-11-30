C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.81%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

